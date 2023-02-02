Ian Henry Added to Men’s Soccer Staff

Lindenwood men’s soccer head coach Chris Bertsch has announced the addition of Ian Henry as an Assistant Coach prior to the 2023 season.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Ian Henry and his family to Lindenwood,” said Bertsch. “Not only is Ian an experienced and tremendous Coach but he’s an even better person. It goes without saying that he will transition quickly into the program because he shares the same values ​​and vision for what it takes to build a Championship culture.” Bertsch wasted no time in hiring his Assistant as he feels he brings a lot to the table.

“Ian’s soccer background and strong relationships locally, nationally, and internationally will be Instrumental in building a Championship program on and off the field. He’s got a great eye for Talent and what translates at the Collegiate level. Ian is passionate about coaching and is able to teach the details that win games and develop student-athletes to their full potential. Ian embodies what we look for in people at Lindenwood Soccer; humble, hungry, and open to learning. We are all very excited for Coach Henry to hit the ground running at Lindenwood!”

Henry comes to Lindenwood after spending the last three years as the MLS Next Director of Coaching at Saint Louis Scott Gallagher (SLSG). During that time, Henry coached 180 of the cities best players at five age groups in the MLS Next. He also trained and promoted players to the next level, which included 34 NCAA Division I Athletes, 38 MLS Academy Players, seven US National Team Representatives, and six MLS Draftees.

Prior to his time at SLSG, Henry spent one season as an Assistant Coach at SIUE. He has also had stops at Evansville and Central Arkansas at the collegiate level. While at Central Arkansas, he helped guide the Bears to the 2018 MVC regular season and tournament title. From 2015-2017, Henry was the top Assistant Coach at Evansville. During his three years in Evansville, Henry helped lead the Purple Aces to 24 wins, including seven in MVC play and a pair of MVC Tournament victories. Evansville increased its win total in each of Henry’s seasons on staff, going from three in 2015 to 11 in 2017.

Henry also spent two seasons at Drury where he helped the Panthers to 28 wins in two seasons and an NCAA Division II Tournament second round appearance. While at Drury, Henry was the head coach of the PDL’s Springfield Demize, whom he guided to a third-place conference finish in 2013, the club’s best-ever finish to that point.

Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Henry played college soccer at Missouri Baptist where he earned a bachelor’s in sports management. He holds coaching licenses from the Football Association of Ireland and the United State Soccer Federation.