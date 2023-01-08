Ian Fitzgerald Commits To BYU Football From Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Ian Fitzgerald is the newest addition to the BYU football program. The starting right tackle from Missouri State announced his commitment to BYU on Sunday.

BYU made Fitzgerald a priority early as the transfer Portal window opened up. They extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 299-pound graduate transfer last month. Along with BYU, Fitzgerald reported numerous offers from Group of Five programs. Most notably Boise State, Utah State, and Liberty.

Fitzgerald has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He prepped at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois before signing with the Missouri State football program that plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Fitzgerald is BYU’s second Offensive line commitment in the 2023 transfer Portal cycle. They joined Utah State guard Weylin Lapuaho. Like Lapuaho, Fitzgerald has the opportunity to step in with the BYU program and immediately compete for playing time.

Ian Fitzgerald started in 29 games at right tackle for Missouri State

The Offensive line spot is a pressing need for BYU as they enter their first season in the Big 12 Conference this fall. Fitzgerald started in 29 games for the Bears at right tackle over the last three seasons. Per Pro Football Focus’ advanced metrics, Fitzgerald was the highest-graded Offensive lineman at Missouri State.

Over the past two seasons, Fitzgerald has allowed four sacks from the right tackle position.

Fitzgerald joins Lapuaho, DT Jackson Cravens (Boise State), QB Kedon Slovis (Pitt), DT Wyatt Dawe (Southern Utah), EDGE Isaiah Bagnah (Boise State), RB Aidan Robbins (UNLV), and Kicker Will Ferrin (Boise State) as BYU’s eight transfer Portal commitments for the 2023 season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

