IAIA Holiday Art Market And SFCC Arts & Crafts Fair Dec. 10

Courtesy/IAIA

IAIA News:

Over one hundred of the finest artists and craftsmen from across New Mexico will be setting up shop 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, Dec. 10 at Santa Fe Community College’s (SFCC) Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair and Institute of American Indian Art’s (IAIA) Holiday Art Market.

The community is encouraged to visit both campuses, which are only a six-minute drive or an 11-minute bike ride apart. SFCC’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will be in the Main Hallway and Campus Center at 6401 Richards Ave. IAIA’s Holiday Art Market will be in the Performing Arts and Fitness Center at 83 Avan Nu Po Road. Admission and parking are free at both events.

Artists from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Taos, Cochiti Pueblo, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Farmington and other locations will participate in both events. Works for sale include jewelry, handbags and totes, pottery, woodcarvings, paintings, prints, photos, tinwork, handmade cards and ornaments and much more.

IAIA will feature the work of Indigenous artists, including traditional incised and carved Pottery from Eric Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo); contemporary jewelry in titanium, zirconium, and stainless steel by Pat Pruitt (Pueblo of Laguna); traditional and contemporary beadwork by Shannon Hooper (Fallon Paiute and Shoshone); traditional ash and sweetgrass baskets by Barbara Robidoux (Eastern Cherokee); functional porcelain and stoneware by Margarita Paz Pedro (Laguna Pueblo and Santa Clara Pueblo); wood carvings including Kachinas by Timothy Talawepi (Hopi); photography, linocuts, and screen prints by Tiara Yazzie (Diné) and more.

IAIA Calls For Artists

Are you an artist interested in selling at IAIA’s Holiday Art Market? Plenty of spaces are still available, and they are very affordable. For students, the fee is $25 a table. IAIA faculty, staff, and alumni pay $75. Other Indigenous artists and vendors pay $100. We are looking for people selling handmade goods to join us for this special event. You can find the application form online. It is short and easy to complete. Just tell us a bit about yourself and the artworks you will sell and provide three images representative of those works.

Contact SFCC Facilities Coordinator Fran Nawrocki at [email protected], 505.428.1675, or visit www.sfcc.eduand IAIA Alumni and Donor Relations Manager Danielle Murzynsky-Obiekwe (Chickasaw Nation) at [email protected] or 505.428.5931.