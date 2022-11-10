Iadpluem, Southerland Join Women’s Golf Program

Thanchanik (Ing) Iadpluem of Thailand and Reagan Southerland of Atlanta, Ga., signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of North Carolina, Tar Heel Women’s golf head Coach Aimee Neff announced Wednesday.

Iadpluem Attends St. Peter’s Golf Academy in Cambridge, New Zealand. A native of Surat Thani, Thailand, she was the 2018 Optimist International Juniors Champion in Palm Beach, Fla. She’s twice finished fourth in the U19 New Zealand Nationals and was fourth in the 2022 Cambridge Classic. She placed eighth in the U-19 Nationals in 2022 and is a two-time Kaimai Girls champion. In 2017 she finished fourth in the IMG Academy Junior World Championship.

“UNC provides me a great opportunity both in education and golf,” says Iadpluem. “The environment around campus, the culture of the Tar Heel Nation family and the social surrounding by nice and supportive people, especially the coaches and teammates, will help my golf career get close to fulfilling my dream.”

Southerland Attends Rivers Academy in Alpharetta, Ga. In 2022 she finished second in the Georgia Junior PGA, seventh at the Georgia Women’s Amateur, T7 at the Dustin Johnson World Juniors, T10 at the Rolex Girls Juniors, T11 at the Girls Junior PGA and T33 at the US Girls Junior. She placed third in 2021 in the IMG Academy Junior World Championship.

“Everything at UNC is a perfect fit for me,” says Southerland. “The coaches are amazing, the academic opportunities are Incredible and this is the place I can continue to develop my golf game in a competitive Athletic program. I am thrilled with this opportunity and can’t wait to wear Carolina Blue.”

“I’m very excited about our 2023 class,” says Neff. “Reagan and Ing are both the total package. They are terrific young women who are high in character, fierce competitors and excellent students. They have had a lot of success in their young careers. They both have the work ethic to improve individually and to make our team better. We couldn’t be happier to have these two join the Carolina family.”