“I Would’ve Sent The Referee To Look At Danilo Handball Incident In Juventus Serie A Clash With Inter”

Former Serie A referee Tiziano Pieri feels that the VAR was correct to tell the referee to look at the goal scored by Danilo for Juventus against Inter for a potential attacking handball.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster TMW Radio, via FCInterNewsPieri gave the view that the disallowed was an appropriate situation in which to apply the VAR to look for a handball.

Juventus went on to win 2-0 against Inter in the end in this month’s Derby d’Italia clash, and so the disallowed goal by Danilo during the second half mattered little in the end.

However, when referee Daniele Doveri was advised by the VAR to look at the incident and concluded that it was a handball by the Brazilian, it looked like a potential turning point.

Nerazzurri players felt that it was a letoff, while Bianconeri players felt hard done by.

The contact by the Brazilian’s hand was clear on replay, while there was an argument that he had been fouled by Inter defender Stefan de Vrij which caused him to handle the ball.

“During the match between Juventus and Inter de Vrij held Danilo’s arm and the Brazilian was penalized,” Pieri said.

“VAR intervened because the rule states that you can’t score a goal with your hand.”

“Based on today’s experience, I would tell you that I would have sent the referee to the monitor,” Pieri said.