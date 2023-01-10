Fox still detests late controversial Kings-Lakers calls Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

De’Aaron Fox has moved on from the late-game controversy surrounding the Kings’ 136-134 loss to the Rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but he did have one last thing to say about it.

“I wouldn’t get that call at the end of the game. But I also wouldn’t want that call,” Fox told FOX40’s Chris Tavarez on Sunday. “For a game to end that way, I think it’s bad. If you get hacked, that’s a different story. If you call a bump like that all game, both teams will shoot 60 free throws.

“I just don’t want a game to end that way.”

With the Kings and Lakers tied at 134 in the closing seconds at Golden 1 Center, Fox was whistled for bumping into Los Angeles guard Dennis Schroder as he drove to the basket. Schroder drained both free throws for a 136-134 lead.

Fox then took the basketball across half-court and heaved up a 43-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer. It missed, but Fox wanted a foul since Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s hand touched his shooting arm during the follow-through.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report released Sunday confirmed both the call on Fox and the no-call on Westbrook were correct. It stated Westbrook only made “marginal contact” after the release and Fox “subsequently affected” Schroder’s shot with 3.1 seconds left.

The Lakers always will be Sacramento’s Greatest rival, but the Last Two Minute Report just might be a close second for Kings fans this season.

The Lakers always will be Sacramento's Greatest rival, but the Last Two Minute Report just might be a close second for Kings fans this season.

The Kings have dropped three of their last four games with three games remaining in their homestand at Golden 1 Center.