“I Whooped Michael Jordan on the Golf Course”: $7 Million Worth Knicks Guard Claims to Have Bettered Bulls Legend at his Go-to Recreation Sport

Michael Jordan was not just tremendously good on the basketball court, he was terrific in everything he did. Mind you, we are not talking about his financial status here, although he is the most successful athlete in that category.

However, we are talking about a sport of the rich where he did quite well as well. Even though he is not anywhere close to being a professional golfer by any stretch, he has had a Handicap of 1.3.

That is more than decent for a celebrity golfer. But the man is also famous for playing several games with GOAT Tiger Woods and a few other Top pros when he was in the prime of his fame during the 90s and even after his retirement.

But there was a role player in the NBA who took pride in defending Jordan on the basketball court and handing him Ls on the golf course.

Chris Childs Claims to have whooped Michael Jordan in Golf

Although he played in the NBA for 9 years as a role-playing guard for the Knicks, Nets, and Raptors, Chris Childs is mostly renowned for his rivalries with Mike and Kobe Bryant.

However, it turns out, the 6ft 3′ guard was even better than MJ when it came to Golf. And the now 55-year-old once claimed to be even better than ‘His Airness’.

“I whooped him (Michael Jordan) on the golf course, and I can say that. He knows that too!” Childs told Bally Sports last year.

Considering Jordan hasn’t said anything on this yet, it might be true. Cheers to Childs for beating the competitive Juggernaut at something.

Only a few basketball players have a better Handicap than Jordan

Among basketball players, coaches, and owners who play golf regularly, only Stephen Curry holds a better Handicap than Mike.

With a Handicap index of 0.2, the 4x NBA champion holds one of the best records among Celebrity Golfers and leaves Jordan far behind.

Two Championships behind MJ in basketball, Curry has proven himself better at the favorite recreational sport of the Megastar of the 90s. It must not sit well with the Hornets owner.

