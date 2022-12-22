I went viral with my Grinch-inspired Braids — ‘This is art’

Even the Grinch would smile at this look.

Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box Braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays.

The Syracuse Resident Somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back.

Everson told “Good Morning America” ​​the style took her three days to complete.

“I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL and holiday-themed braids,” she explained.

“As Christmas approached I thought, ‘What would be a better character than the Grinch?'” she added.

Everson has previously donned Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New York Knicks and Miami Dolphins braids.

She even sported a Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween.

But her Grinch creation took on a new level of success, Stealing 1.6 million views since it was posted online last week.

Everson’s look was styled to perfection with red lights as eyes. braidedbyshana/TikTok

“This is ART,” one user applauded.

“That’s mad creative. I know it took forever, but it paid off!!” another raved.

“And here I was thinking I was being festive with my one green box braid,” another quipped.

“That’s very effing creative,” one declared.

“The Talent you possess is astronomical sis,” another complimented.

Meanwhile, in Florida, a sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch pulled over naughty drivers speeding through a school zone this month. They were gifted onions as a smelly reminder to slow their roll.