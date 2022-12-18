“I wasn’t able to do that on the golf course” – Golfing Legend Tiger Woods Once Revealed His Undying Call Of Duty Obsession

Golf has seen several players and even more fans because of its class-oriented style and grace. And one of the Greatest Golfers of all time Tiger Woods is just an example of what the sport actually represents for its players.

However, the question that arises is what is it that Golfers like Tiger Woods might do if they ever retire? And answering to that he once said in ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ that he plays none other than, Call of Duty.

Tiger Woods played Call of Duty when he had his Two Back Surgeries

Back in 2016, Tiger Woods was invited to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and there he was asked by the host, Stephen Colbert, what he would do when he takes a break from the game. He Surprisingly Revealed that he was actually a huge Call of Duty fan and used to play more than 8 hours of the game and also liked “grinding” for it.

PGA, Golf Herren The Match 7 at Pelican Dec 10, 2022, 2020 Belleair, Florida, USA Tiger Woods of the United States poses for a photo prior to The Match 7 at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club. Belleair Pelican Golf Club Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexEhrmannx 20221210_gma_so6_0630 (Image Courtesy – Imago)

Tiger Woods said regarding his love for Call of Duty, “I like to practice and compete all day. That’s one of my things. I like to grind it out, but the thing is I wasn’t able to do that on the golf course. So I applied the same intensity in my craft, my focus to Call of Duty.”

They further added, “I will spend eight hours a day, get a 30-minute lunch break, be in my reclining grandpa chair playing. I thought I was good because I got through the campaigns, no big deal, and went online. When 7-year-olds are beating you from around the world, humbling.”

This also means that despite being a player in the field, Woods is also a Gaming master on his couch.

What do you think about all this? Let us know in the comments below.