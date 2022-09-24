“I Was Afraid to Be Around Guys”: 5X NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Opened Up on His Struggles with Childhood Trauma

Dennis Rodman carved out a legendary NBA career for himself owing to his defensive mastery. He was a defensive hound back in his day. He had an otherworldly ability to Corral rebounds and emanate Tremors of undaunted intensity that could be felt throughout the arena.

Rodman was a world-class athlete who stood out for his multiple tattoos, piercings, and multi-hued hair. His eccentricities both on and off the court mesmerized fans and made him one of the most notoriously remembered NBA players of all time. While the Chicago Bulls Legend has always seemed like a person brimming with life, this wasn’t always the case. In fact, he had to endure a lot of difficulties in the game of life growing up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodman’s childhood was plagued with hardships. The NBA Hall of Famer grew up without a father, which was the root of all his subsequent troubles. He wasn’t always the unique and Flamboyant Personality that the NBA became accustomed to. He was, in fact, a shy and diminutive figure.

Talking in an interview, Rodman revealed that he didn’t have any male friends growing up. Moreover, the 5-time NBA Champion confessed to being afraid around guys during his high school days.

Dennis Rodman gets candid about his struggles with childhood trauma

Dennis Rodman never played high school basketball. The Worm was characterized as unathletic or not “well-fitted” to play the sport owing to his stature of 5’6″ during his freshman year.

DIVE DEEPER

5X NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Claimed Millionaire Madonna Influenced a Big Trend in Hollywood

Talking on “Growth Minds” with Sean Kim, they talked about being short in high school before a massive growth spurt that unlocked his hooping powers. When asked whether he got beat up, he stated that it was more like he got talked about a lot.

Then he highlighted his shyness, alleging that Anytime he was “talked about,” he would run to his Sisters or mother. He went on to say that his mother was a bus driver at his school and that whenever he sat next to his mother, he was teased.

Rodman then confessed to not having any male friends in high school and being afraid of guys.

“I never had any male friends, even in high school,” the Bulls Legend said. “And I stopped playing football and I was in the ninth grade because I was so afraid of being around guys for some reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked what was the reason for this, Rodman said, “I think it’s just more like I saw so much happen to my mother back then.”

He was then questioned if this had been switched off or if it was something he still had subconsciously in his mind. To this, he responded that it shifted when he got into the NBA. He claimed getting into the league gave him a purpose and placed his future life into proper perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: 10 things Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman can’t live without

Fair to claim, Dennis Rodman’s life growing up was Laden with Trials and tribulations. However, owing to his basketball talents and living life his own way helped him rise from his ruins.