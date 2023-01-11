“I want to be more of a goal threat in the second half of the season”

By Rune Gjerulff @runegjerulff

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is keen to take more offensive responsibility in the second half of the season.

Joshua Kimmich. Photo: Werner100359, CC BY-SA 4.0

Joshua Kimmich has reflected on the season so far, saying he wants to become more of a goal threat in the second half of the campaign.

“The first half to the campaign was one of my best so far. We played good football, especially when it came to building up from the back. We went through a bit of a rough patch of results, but it didn’t mean that we had to change everything,” the Bayern Munich midfielder told reporters at a press conference today.

“In the second half of the season, I can definitely work on being more of a Threat in front of goal. That also depends on my position. It’s also important to get the right balance between offense and defense,” continued the central midfielder, who has found the net twice in the Bundesliga so far this term.

The 27-year-old also said he’s pleased with the level of football displayed in training at Bayern’s training camp in Qatar.

“You can see that our automatisms have improved. We’re having fun in training, even if it’s always intense. We need every player to contribute because we have some tough challenges ahead of us,” Kimmich emphasized.

