I tracked an entire year of golf dreams and the results were, um, interesting This is the Loop

Why did I do this? I’m not really sure, but I thought it might make for a fun year-end post in lieu of a regular installment of The Grind (Which recently turned 10 by the way!). These are Dreams about golf, after all, not about all the other awful stuff going on in the world right now. And again, I’m not looking for any deeper meaning here. But if you want to try to decipher some of them, be my guest.