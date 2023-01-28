“I thought it was crazy” – Tracy McGrady about how he almost got traded to the Chicago Bulls for Scottie Pippen

As successful as the Chicago Bulls teams of the 90s were, they sure had their share of internal drama. There were significant tensions between the management—specifically general manager Jerry Krause—and the players, which hit the tipping point when Krause nearly traded away Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen in 1997 for Tracy McGrady. That near-trade took McGrady by surprise, as he was still a rookie coming out of high school then.

.

