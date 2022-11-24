“I think Patrick Beverley should be suspended” – Former NBA player asserts strict disciplinary action to be levied on Patrick Beverley for shoving Suns player

Patrick Beverley was involved in an altercation during the LA Lakers-Phoenix Suns Matchup on Tuesday night. NBA Analyst Jay Williams believes the three-time All-Defensive guard deserves stricter punishment.

Beverley is known to always have his teammates’ back, but on occasion, it gets out of hand. The same was the case against the Suns as ‘Pat Bev’ shoved Deandre Ayton for standing over his teammate Austin Reaves.

Ayton stood over Reaves after he was hard-fouled by Devin Booker. Beverley took exception to that and came running to “protect his teammate.”

Watch the altercation below:

Although Beverley was ejected from the game, Williams believes that is not enough punishment. Is get up, he called on the NBA to suspend the Lakers guard:

“I get he’s always gonna protect his teammates, but I agree with what Devin Booker said. I’m so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. Push people in their chests.”

Williams went on to reference a similar situation with Beverley pushing Chris Paul from behind during the 2021 Western Conference finals:

“I think Patrick Beverley should be suspended for something like this. I don’t think there’s any room for somebody pushing somebody from the blindside.”

@RealJayWilliams thinks Pat Bev should be suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton. “I’m so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. … I don’t think there’s ANY room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side.” .@RealJayWilliams thinks Pat Bev should be suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton.”I’m so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back. … I don’t think there’s ANY room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side.” https://t.co/lDJuLEKidb

Meanwhile, the Lakers recorded their 11th loss of the season after losing 115-105 to the Suns. They occupy the 14th position in the Western Conference standings, just ahead of the Houston Rockets.

How impactful has Patrick Beverley been since joining the LA Lakers