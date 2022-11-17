“I still think he can get you 15 to 20 points a night”

Carmelo Anthony, who many believe is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, is still without a job in the league. Although he’s 38 years old, the 10-time All-Star and 6-time All-NBA member has shown that he can be a valuable piece off the bench the past few seasons.

Anthony played with the LA Lakers, playing 26 minutes and averaging 13.3 points per game in 69 appearances. They shot 44.1%, including 37.5% from 3-point range.

Former New York Knicks Coach Mike Woodson talked about why Anthony should be on an NBA roster:

“If I was still coaching in that league, he would be on my team. That’s just how much respect and love I have for Carmelo Anthony and the body of work that he’s put into that league. I don’t think his talent’s the question . Someone might give him a shot to come back. … I still think that he can get you 15-20 points a night if he’s coming off the bench.

“You know, I have nothing but love for Carmelo. I think he’s gotten a bad rep over the years, and I would love to see him back in the game. And I think it’s still good for the game to have him around. Only time well if he gets back.”

The stats back up Woodson’s contention. Coming off the bench the last few years, Anthony has averaged nearly 15 points in each of those seasons.