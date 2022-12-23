“I Started Playing On A Crate”: LeBron James’ Love For Basketball Developed At The Tender Age Of 4

Let’s be honest. There is no athlete in history who is quite like LeBron James. Thanks to the incredible physicality, durability, and longevity LBJ possesses, the Lakers star is considered to be Michael Jordan’s successor for the prestigious GOAT title.

Playing in his 20sth Year at the age of 37, Bron has managed to defeat the infamous father time and play some of the best basketball of his career. And over the past two decades, the King has managed to rack up a pretty illustrious resume that puts him in the “top 3 all-time players” consideration.

4 MVPs, 4 championships, 4 Finals MVPs, and 18 All-Star appearances, among a long list of other accolades, is what James has quite spectacularly achieved so far in his NBA career. However, those who have been following the 6-foot-9 forward closely know that his dominance in the league was not shocking.

LeBron James Revealed when he first fell in love with basketball

Ever since Bron was in high school, the 14-year-old became an instant phenom. A household name. LeBron was easily one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history. The only one to compare in the recent past is Zion Williamson.

While James transformed into a legit prospect during his dominance at St. Vincent-St. Mary, his love for basketball developed at the young age of 4.

A few years back, the 2004 Rookie of the Year shared the moment when he first fell in love with basketball. In ESPN’s “Basketball: A Love Story”, Bron’s story read:

“When I was 4, 5 years old, I started playing on a crate. We cut the bottom out, nailed it to the light pole, me and my friends. No backboard, so every shot had to go straight in, or you didn’t make it. And I remember that Joy — playing on the street, cars interrupting our game, the ball going into the woods. Playing basketball, it did something to me,” said James.

King James putting up Sensational numbers at age 37

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers are having a pretty disappointing 2022-23 season. With an awful 13-18 record, Darvin Ham’s boys are placed #13 in the Western Conference. However, LeBron’s Incredible productivity has been one of the only positive takeaways from Purple & Gold’s turbulent campaign.

Playing 36+ MPG, the 37-year-old has been putting up a staggering 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

While the King might not be a frontrunner to win his 5th MVP hardware, a 19th All-Star appearance is very much on the cards.

