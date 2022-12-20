“I Sincerely Hope Dana White Has Been Humbled” – Soccer World Pays Back UFC President in Full After Insane FIFA World Cup Final

After the wild FIFA 2022 that the entire world just watched, it doesn’t even seem imaginable that someone could hate soccer. It appears to be one Bizarre notion to uphold, given the current scenario, where the world is still hungover from the phenomenal finale of this year’s FIFA World Cup. But as strange as it may sound, there are certainly people for whom soccer might just not be as exciting as it is for others. And one of them is none other than the UFC president, Dana White. It may come as a surprise to many that, being a sports promoter himself, how can he not like soccer? But then again, it’s all subjective to White, and he made himself explicitly clear when he declared that soccer isn’t a great sport according to him. And soccer fans, being true to their nature, couldn’t wait to clap back at Dana White.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cut to the present, FIFA 2022 Featured some of the best matches and possibly the wildest finale in the tournament’s 92 years of history. There couldn’t have been a more satisfying finale for any soccer fan than seeing the soccer legend, Lionel Messi, holding the world cup trophy. And this served as the perfect setting for soccer enthusiasts to slam White for his derogatory comments on the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Saying that Dana White is not a big fan of soccer would be an understatement, given the way he conveyed his distaste for it. They went in, Guns blazing. And the soccer fans felt obliged to get back to him for that.

Soccer fans Humble Dana White with FIFA facts

In an old interview, Dana White talked soccer down. So much so, that the UFC President went on to call it the “least Talented sport” that is being played in the world today and looked unduly assertive when he passed these remarks on the sport.

Las Vegas, United States – 6 October 2018; UFC President Dana White during the post fight press conference following UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

White said “Soccer? Whole another ball game. Can’t stand soccer. I think that it’s the least talented sport on Earth. There’s a reason three-year-olds can play soccer. Okay? You run around and kick a ball. Yeah, (Michael) Landsberg said, ‘You wouldn’t say that if you were in Brazil.’ I said, ‘Dude, I say this in every country.’ When you’re playing a game where the net is this big, right? And the score is 3-1?”

Talking about statements that don’t age well, this one takes the cake. And the soccer fans couldn’t hold their excitement at humbling the UFC president down after the explosive FIFA 2022.

One fan went on to put out big soccer facts that simply can’t be ignored.

A piece of information for Dana White on how small is the section of people who don’t like soccer:

Does the fact that the FIFA World Cup this year was enjoyed by around half of the planet’s population influence your opinion? One user asked Dana White.

Another user demanded a public apology from the UFC president.

Another user criticised White quite severely and didn’t hold back even a bit.

One user brought in Jake Paul in the course of action.

A user simply put a picture displaying the numbers of the sports’ viewerships and wrote to Dana White“You can only wish.”

One fan contradicted Dana White‘s statement in hopes that it will “humble” him.

White made it explicitly clear that soccer isn’t his cup of tea. However, apart from being a sports enthusiast, the 53-year-old is also a businessman and will act in a way that is advantageous to his company.

White doesn’t mind a collaboration

Even though the UFC president may not be a big fan of soccer, ironically, he ended up joining forces with one of its biggest leagues. Because White understands what sells. And he cannot let his personal ideology get in the way of his business. Hence, early this December, the UFC officially partnered with the soccer league LaLiga.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The whole purpose of this collaboration is to cross-promote their sports to the fans. And by partnering with the UFC, LaLiga aims to gain popularity among the American audience and vice versa. For the most part, this deal will focus on social media engagements and event partnerships where major athletes from both sports will visit each other’s events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, along with this development of the UFC, Dana White will also debut Power Slap early next year. 2023 seems like a big year for him, for all the good reasons.

Watch this story: “WTF Is This Madness Dana” – Despite Being Bewildered by Dana White’s Powerslap, Conor McGregor Is ‘In’ With the League-