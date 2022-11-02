I Say: Rivalry takes an ugly turn on an otherwise perfect football Saturday

Just as game plans change for teams, story ideas that sports Editors and Writers have made up in our heads can change after kickoff too.

Such is the case with my plans to write a light-hearted, hopefully funny, first-person account of last Saturday’s annual football match-up between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

As my family and I arrived in the Motherland with our season tickets in hand, sounds of music pumping and tailgaters enjoying keg stands greeted us on this picture-perfect football Saturday in Ann Arbor. (And before we go any further, yes, Spartys, I am a UM Graduate and thus earned clearance from your Walmart Wolverine screening program).

Since this is an opinion piece, I planned on offering my take on the game’s highlights, including those on UM player and Grosse Pointe South alum Will Johnson. I hoped to sprinkle in a little bit of rivalry trash talk and of course, since my alma mater won, Frequently remind you of UM’s 29-7 win to take back the Paul Bunyan trophy, the first time Paul has left East Lansing since 2020.

But, down. Apparently the Spartans and Wolverines can’t play nice anymore. MSU’s post-game antics in the tunnel overshadowed the game. More on that in a minute.

On the field, after briefly falling behind 7-3 in the first quarter, Michigan scored 26 straight points. Running back Blake Corum scored twice on his way to gaining 177 yards. In true Big Ten fashion, UM place kicker Jake Moody kicked five — yes five — field goals. Johnson had one Solo tackle for a loss at cornerback, as the freshman saw significant minutes in the game.

With the win, the Wolverines remain undefeated at 8-0 and are 5-0 in the Big Ten. The Spartans, now 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference, went 0 for 2 on fourth down in the first half. Midway through the second quarter, the Spartans turned it over on Downs after head Coach Mel Tucker chose to go for it instead of kicking a short field goal to tie the game.

By halftime, Michigan led 13-7. UM controlled the second half and outgained Michigan State 133-8 in the third quarter, shutting down any signs of Tuck Comin’. For those of you who live under a rock, Tuck Comin’ is Spartan fans’ pithy little catch phrase that Warns opposing teams (and fanbases) to “watch out.”

The game itself wasn’t particularly chippy — MSU had two unsportsmanlike conduct calls go against them, including one from Offensive lineman Jarrett Horst to thwart State’s opening drive. Officials also only called a handful of false starts, delay of games and holding penalties.

As the last seconds ticked off the clock, a decent-sized gathering of maize and blue and green and white convened not far from our seats around the 40 yard line. You immediately got the sense they weren’t discussing each other’s favorite Halloween candy.

Turns out our instincts were right. Minutes later in the tunnel, captured by cameras instead of fans, two separate groups of what looked to be around 10 Spartans got physical with a Lone Michigan player as they walked back to their respective locker rooms. The first video shows MSU players repeatedly punching starting cornerback Gemon Green.

A second video shows sophomore cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, who is out with an injury, getting attacked when he tried to help. MSU players are seen pushing, kicking and punching McBurrows and, according to ESPN, pulled him out of the tunnel and into a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room.

It’s uncertain whether Green will be cleared to play in this Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

With the videos circulating, social media blew up. Many Spartan fans blamed the Michigan players for walking into the tunnel at the same time as State. Others justified what happened because some Michigan players waved goodbye to MSU as they walked off the field.

It’s weak sauce to defend what happened to these Michigan players. Ganging up and beating on a player with no backup is as back-alley as it gets. It is at minimum “bush league” and at worst, criminal. Proper punishments should be coming to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

By late Sunday, Tucker announced the indefinite suspensions of linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young. We will wait and see if any formal charges come forth from this ugliness.

Before I’m Accused of being completely pious, or a hypocritical fan, I want to say all of us are flawed. In the heat of the moment, people can make some extremely poor decisions. Ask UM’s head basketball Coach Juwan Howard, who after a contentious game last spring was suspended for the remainder of the regular season (totaling five games) after taking a swing in the direction of a University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant.

No one’s perfect. But you have to own up and pay the piper.

So why has this rivalry gotten so disrespectful and mean-spirited? For one, we can probably blame some of it on social media, where the banter and roasting between fan bases relentlessly goes on year round.

But I think a bigger factor to the hatred is the re-emergence of Michigan football in the national spotlight. On the heels of UM’s 2021 Big Ten Championship and college football playoff appearance, it seems people are doubling down on disdain for the winningest program in college football history. And last I checked, we aren’t wearing leather helmets anymore, so put that caveat to rest, please.

Just a quick look at Michigan’s most recent games against its biggest rivals might explain the new target on its back. In those games, UM has beaten:

Notre Dame by 31 points

Penn State by 24 points

Michigan State by 22 points

Ohio State by 15 points

So I guess when your team is winning, expect opposing fans to eagerly hope for your downfall. Look, I’m all about having fun in this rivalry. Banter can be great. I once received a wonderful compliment from a Spartan that I was “the second-most fun” Michigan fan he has ever met (sidenote: I feel confident I could take the Throne from whoever his first choice is).

But in real life, Wolverines and Spartans fans have to co-exist. Some of us are actually related to each other, work together, live next door to each other, or heck, some of you crazy people even marry each other. Unlike Michigan’s rivalry with Ohio State, fans of our in-state rivalry traditionally have been capable of having a good time with it. We root hard for our schools, we want the annual bragging rights, but until recent years, we have kept it fun.

Outgoing MSU President Samuel Stanley said in a statement released Sunday, “Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.” Hard to believe that even needs to be said.

Too much in today’s world is angry and awful. We need to keep a game like football in perspective. When we don’t, everyone loses.