“I Questioned If I Even Wanted to Play Basketball Again!”: Dwight Howard Was Extraordinaryly Devastated Upon Not Making the NBA Top 75 List

The 2021-2022 season marked 75 years of the NBA’s existence. A historic and amazing moment for the league.

In Honor of its achievement, the NBA released a list of the top 75 players of all time. One that included the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant.

However, there were a few notable absentees from the list. Primary among them was Dwight Howard, who was left quite upset.

Dwight Howard thought about quitting basketball after being snubbed from the top 75 list

Dwight Howard is one of the most interesting players to talk about in the NBA. Simply because he has had such an up-and-down career so far.

While his play over the last few years has been questionable, on paper he is a Hall of Fame-level superstar. Which is why he was upset about being left off the NBA’s top 75 list.

Dwight Howard admits he wanted to quit basketball after being left off the NBA’s top 75 “I was very upset, I questioned if I even wanted to play basketball again. Like what am I doing this for?” https://t.co/HQOxjLRmLA — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 1, 2022

The 6’10” center was so upset, that he even considered quitting basketball. A drastic measure, but somewhat understandable.

After all, it’s not every day that an NBA Champion and three-time consecutive Defensive Player of the Year is snubbed from such a list.

Howard is currently not on an NBA roster

Luckily for NBA fans around the world, Howard persevered in his career. However, he currently finds himself without a team, having last played for the LA Lakers earlier in the year.

The center certainly has a lot he can offer to any NBA team. Hopefully, one takes a chance on him and adds him to their roster.

