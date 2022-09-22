‘I prefer not to talk about Messi’ – Ex-Barcelona boss Setien reflects on ‘uncomfortable’ spell at Camp Nou

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien has said he prefers “not to talk about” Lionel Messi’ while reflecting on his “uncomfortable” spell at Camp Nou.

WHAT HAPPENED? Setien had a topsy-turvy relationship with Messi during his eight-month tenure at Barcelona, ​​which ended in dismissal following the club’s 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Two years on from his departure, the 63-year-old Coach has opened up on his turbulent stint at Camp Nou in a show called the ‘Setien Report’ which is set to air on Movistar Plus+, but he would not be drawn on the reported tension between him and Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Setien said in a short extract from the program: “There are specific situations that are uncomfortable. I prefer not to talk about Messi.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eder Sarabia, who was Setien’s Assistant Coach at Barca, added on their struggles with Messi, who left Barca in the summer of 2021 before joining Paris Saint-Germain: “At the beginning I had a very good relationship, it’s true that then it deteriorated a bit because of the results and the situation at the club, which wasn’t the best. I don’t think he was completely happy. That’s what led to his departure from Barcelona.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old forward will next be in action with Argentina when the Albiceleste play two friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica on September 24 and 28 respectively.