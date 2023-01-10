“I Owe Basketball Everything!”: Charles Barkley Once Got Deeply Emotional on Live, National Television

Charles Barkley is one of the most basketball personalities alive right now. And it’s not because he was great during his playing days. Well, it’s because of just how funny he is as one of the panelists on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’. Fans just can’t get enough of him.

However, of course, he got the job with TNT because of his incredibly great career in the NBA. In fact, it is basketball he has to thank for his incredible $60 million net worth as well.

To make a long list short, Barkley has a lot to thank the sport for. And on one occasion alongside Jimmy Kimmel, he got just a little emotional about it.

Charles Barkley thanks the sport of basketball while being live on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show

Jimmy Kimmel has been known to be one of the biggest fans of the NBA. So of course, when he got the chance to get Charles Barkley on his show, he took it.

During the show, the man decided to ask the Chuckster when he had last picked up a basketball. And the conversation that came out of it was enough to bring a tear to your eyes.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

There seems to be a hint of sadness in his voice, especially when he says he stopped playing because his body couldn’t take the punishment anymore.

But such is the cruelty of father time.

But hey, at least Charles Barkley got a pretty fun gig out of it. And it is one that allows him to get into some hilarious brawls with a certain other NBA Legend every day.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley couldn’t even stop bickering on Christmas day

The holiday season is one of giving. It is one where even the worst Enemies set their differences aside, and look to Bury the hatchet, just to celebrate together.

However, it appears that even that isn’t quite enough for both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Here is proof of that from just this past Christmas Day.

No matter the time, no matter the place. Fans can trust this hilarious duo to never change.

