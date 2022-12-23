‘I Never Saw That Woman Again’: Bad Boy of Golf John Daly Revealed a Bizarre Fan Incident in 2015

John Daly has been very vocal about his opinions and often speaks fearlessly in his interviews. Most of his statements are about his experiences during tournaments or in his personal life. However, there was a time when after almost a decade, Daly threatened to sue the PGA Tour for something that happened during a professional tournament.

John Daly to Sue the PGA Tour for an old controversy

The golf legend has been involved in various controversies throughout his career in professional golf. But there was a time when John Daly was unhappy about something that happened years ago.

According to him, a fan tried to click his picture during the first round of the 2007 Honda Classic. He mentioned how it was not only distracting for him but was also the reason he hurt himself pretty bad. As per golf.com, John Daly was at the 12th hole at PGA National and was about to tee it off. But as soon as he did, a random fan jumped in front of him to click a picture of him.

Although Long John tried to stop his swing after finding the fan in front of him, it was too late. And as per Daly, this resulted in him getting two of his ribs fractured along with the separation of his right shoulder.

But little did she know that her clicking Daly’s picture would cost him the whole season. “I was playing with Shigeki Maruyama,” he said in an interview in 2015. “This lady didn’t even have a ticket…The weird thing is we warned her twice. We didn’t think she’d do it. I hit about that far behind the ball, and my ribs went one way, my shoulder went the other way.”

But even after what he said, the PGA Tour decided to remain silent “because the litigation is ongoing.” Daly was highly disappointed about the fact that the PGA Tour did not file a police complaint about the matter. And that was what affected the golf Legend the most to do Wonders in his career. “I never saw that woman again,” they said. “Somehow there was no police report done at all.”

Do you also think that the PGA Tour is to be blamed for the unfortunate incident? Or was it Daly’s fault that he tried to stop his swing mid-way? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

