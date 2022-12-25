‘I Loved The Art, Always Wanted To Have A 30-Inch Waist’

Donald Trump’s recently launched NFT collection skyrocketed in trading volume last week.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards have become a much-discussed topic on many television shows.

During a recent interview with One News American, Trump said his trading cards were about “art” and not money.

Attorney and former Republican Ron Filipkowski shared the video clip on Twitter.

Trump says his Superhero NFT sale was about the art, not money: “I loved the art .. it’s sort of comic book art .. I heard somebody said it was the investment of the year. I didn’t see it as an investment. I thought they were cute. These visions are very beautiful & interesting.” pic.twitter.com/yGdDGtu01f

— Ron Filipkowski � (@RonFilipkowski) December 24, 2022

“Well, I knew nothing about them, and then a group came, and I loved the art. So they showed me the art,” Trump said. “You know, it’s sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art, and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist.”

“I’m looking at this stuff, and I’m saying, ‘Wow, that’s sorta cute, that might sell, that might sell.’ They thought it would sell in six months; it sold in six hours,” Trump added.

Trump’s NFT collection is made up of 45,000 unique collectibles and was sold out for $4.45 million within a day of launching. Although the NFTs were originally priced at $99 apiece, individual NFTs have since fetched considerably higher prices due to the incredible demand.

Trump said about NFTs and ways to make money out of them, “I didn’t view it as an investment. I viewed it as – I thought they were cute. So for $99, you’re getting these very beautiful and interesting visions, and I viewed it that way much more so than as an NFT.”

A crypto researcher and Twitter user Valuemancer have alleged that the same artist crafted Trump’s NFT collection behind Sylvester Stallone’s now-defunct NFT project.

The NFT collection has also come under fire for allegedly using copyrighted photos. For example, a Twitter user pointed out several designs that seem to be Trump’s head-on images from stock photography, small apparel business websites, or even clothing available on Amazon and Walmart.

