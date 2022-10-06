



COEUR d’ALENE — Wednesday night at the 26th annual Mayor’s Awards in the Arts, Jim Phillips spoke of strength, character, resilience and kindness.

He believes he knows where those attributes are developed and kept for a lifetime.

“The music is what makes it possible. The challenge is what makes it possible. The Dedication is what makes it possible,” he said. “Music is a great way to grow humans.”

Phillips, who has taught music at Coeur d’Alene High for 24 years, received the Excellence in Arts award before about 100 people at the Hagadone Event Center.

His musical influence is far-reaching. He directs bands, orchestras and ensembles. He has served as chairman for the CHS Fine Arts Department. He steps in as a guest conductor throughout the Northwest, is an accomplished musician and has performed with Air Force bands.

“Of all the hats I have worn, I think by far the most important is that of husband and father,” he said.

Still, sharing the gift of music is close to his heart.

“I get to work with other people’s children every day. I love what I do,” Phillips added as the crowd stood and applauded.

Abigail Stephens, a violinist and student at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy, received the Student Excellence in the Arts award.

The Arts in Education award went to Deborah Loy-Linde, Bryan Elementary School art teacher.

Trigger Weddle, artistic director for Aspire Community Theatre, received the award for Support of the Arts.

“We are fortunate to have such great talent in our community,” said Stephen Shortridge, master of ceremonies.

The Mayor’s Awards in the Arts “recognize and encourage Excellence in the arts and to stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the community.”

Nominees included those who “made a significant contribution to the arts in Coeur d’Alene.”

About 15 nominations were received and reviewed by the Arts Commission.

Mayor Jim Hammond said art can transform ordinary places into spaces of joy and peace.

They said, however, that “sometimes people get a little crabby about art.”

“It takes some courage to stand up and defend that art,” Hammond said.

Stephens, who performed a concerto with pianist Matt Goodrich, said she was grateful to live in a community that celebrates the arts.

“I truly believe that music brings people together,” she said.

Loy-Linde said she loves walking into her classroom at Bryan Elementary.

“I’m appreciated at Bryan, I’m loved there,” she said, smiling.

Art influences the world for the better, Loy-Linde said.

“I believe it with my soul,” she said.

Weddle has served in many roles over the past 24 years. She’s been a jazz instructor, choreographer, stage manager, artistic director and dance instructor.

“It has been an adventure,” she said.

Weddle said her biggest joy has been being artistic director for Aspire Community Theatre.

“It has been a great privilege to be a member of the arts community in Coeur d’Alene,” she said.