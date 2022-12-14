‘I Love the Challenge’: Artist Cari Thompson Reflects on Her Work

By Jacob Dimond / [email protected]

Cari Thompson moved to Yelm nearly 35 years ago in search of “life in the slow lane” after she became a well-known artist in Carmel, California.

Thompson’s love of painting came when she was a young child. Her mother gave her the remains of a “paint by numbers” set, which included Leftover paint. As a kid who was always looking for things to do, Thompson fell in love with art after she received her new paint set.

“I thought I must’ve died and gone to heaven. I was 4 years old when I started painting and I never really stopped,” Thompson said. “When I was younger, I was always amazed when I did a painting or drawing. When it was done, I would feel like ‘who did that?’ because I had no training at that time.”

Thompson said by the time she was a junior in college, she had already completed the university’s art curriculum and was scheduled to graduate a year ahead of time. She instead stayed in school to pursue a second degree in art education.

After she graduated, Thompson took several new ventures head on. She worked for several years for a graphic design company, before she decided to move on to something more creative. She received several opportunities to travel to Europe for inspiration and to India for manufacturing in her new field of fashion design.

One thing remained consistent throughout Thompson’s life: her love and passion for art. After venturing out into the graphic design and fashion design fields, Thompson returned to doing what she loved most — painting.

She relocated to Carmel, California where she met her mentor Roberto Lupetti, an Italian painter.

Lupetti helped Restore the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City before he came into contact with Thompson.

Thompson first learned to paint “what everyone sees” under Lupetti before she learned to paint “what nobody sees,” a painting style known as classic realism.

“He Peaked my interest in metaphysical arts,” Thompson said. “He took me under his wing and told me that he wanted to teach me everything he could. He wanted to teach me every day out at his studio and he taught me everything I know.”

Over time, Thompson built up a collection of artwork, which includes her personal favorite based off of a 100-year-old painting.

The original “Poker Game” painting which features dogs playing poker was reimagined by Thompson to include Mr. Spock of Star Trek, ET, Neytiri of Avatar, and an alien.

“With my artwork, I love making people think, laugh or both,” Thompson said.

Another successful endeavor of Thompson’s was her painting of Marilyn Monroe driving a Ferrari with Enzo Ferrari in the passenger seat. She said print copies of the painting were well received, but like much artwork, Thompson’s painting of the two personalities didn’t come without controversy.

“Enzo didn’t like that Marilyn was driving and so he tried to Sue me,” Thompson said.

Shortly after the attempted lawsuit, the Italian racecar driver and entrepreneur died, which ended the legal challenge.

Overall, Thompson said she enjoys painting pieces that might seem impossible to some people.

“I love painting things that are ‘impossible,’ things along the lines of iridescence of hummingbirds, or a morpho butterfly that looks holographic, for example,” Thompson explained. “People have to understand the dark against the light, and a lot of things to be able to paint that way. I love the challenge.”

Thompson typically falls into a “world of her own” when she starts to craft her work. She often loses track of time due to her attention to detail within her art.

“I usually don’t get stuck,” Thompson said. “When I pick up the brush, I can paint all day without realizing the day has gone by. I go to a whole different place. I just enjoy it so much.”

During her time as an artist, Thompson opened several art galleries. One was in Carmel, while another was located in Friday Harbor. Her work has also been displayed in several art galleries over the years, she said.

“I’m passionate about all of life, but when I get to show my artwork and hear people’s responses, it’s really exciting to me,” Thompson said. “I’ve really enjoyed all of my experiences in art.”

Thompson has also traveled the globe for inspiration for her work, which included a trip to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

“I had a good time at the Louvre and I named my daughter Paris. She visits Paris and France several times a year. Maybe I should’ve named her Lacey or McKenna and I’d see more of her,” Thompson said with a laugh. “It was fun to see the paintings there, but they are much more religious. I like looking at creative paintings that make people laugh and think.”

To view some of Thompson’s art, go online to gallerycari.com.