‘I love creating art for myself and others’ – News Center

The Department of Art and Art History is featuring the work of nearly 40 of its graduating Seniors at the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Fall 2022 exhibition. The exhibit showcases a wide range of artistic expression, from paintings and drawings to glass and sculpture to ceramics and cinematic arts.

One of Jesus Trujillo’s pieces is familiar-looking, almost like a piñata. It’s entitled Sin Ti, Sin Amor; Feliz Cumpleaños. He called the piece “a bittersweet goodbye” to his UTA ​​journey.

“There’s this vision of a sunset in my mind, like you’ve reached the end of something good, you’re hopeful for tomorrow and appreciate how you ended up here along the way,” he said. “This piñata is a celebration of my growth as an artist and how I’ve matured throughout the years. And even though it has the appearance of a piñata, this one isn’t meant to be broken—just like me.”

Senior Paula Currie said she has enjoyed creating 3D and sculptural glass pieces during her time at UTA.

“What I love most about glass is the fragility of the medium,” she said. “It truly makes you appreciate the art even more when you realize that, with one wrong move, the entire piece can shatter.”

As a major in art education, Currie has a future goal to teach at the college level.

“I have had very supportive professors who have helped me refine my talents both artistically and academically,” Currie said. “I love creating art for myself and others, so teaching art in the future will let me do what I love and teach what I love.”

August Jordan Davis, chair of the Department of Art and Art History and director of The Gallery at UTAsaid the showcase is an opportunity to commend Mavericks on their creative achievements.

“The BFA exhibition is a chance to celebrate the creativity and hard work our graduating Seniors have demonstrated and developed in their time at UTA,” Davis said. “The films, design and artworks on display represent years of experimentation and training, where our students work closely with our highly skilled Faculty to learn how to bring their imaginative ideas into physical form.”

