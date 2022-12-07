“I Love Basketball Again Because of Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Former 5-time NBA Champ Credits 2x MVP For Making Him Watch the Games Again

Since his emergence as a superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo has brought that vintage ‘bully ball’ back to the NBA. Without a solid jump shot or a decent free-throw conversion rate, the Greek international has become the league’s best player like the good old days.

Not only did he make Six All-Star appearances, Four All-NBA First Teams, win 2x MVPs, a DPOY, and several other individual accolades, the man led his team to a Championship with his broken jump shot and dreaded FTs.

And that’s one reason why a former 5x NBA champion has fallen in love with basketball all over again.

Michael Copper fell in love with basketball all over again because of Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a recent Byron Scott podcast appearance, his former teammate and Champion with the Showtime Lakers, Michael Cooper Revealed how he didn’t like the game for a few years because of how much it had changed.

However, the Culver City High School Coach also said how the Greek Freak, despite the lack of Chemistry in current teams, and his personal shortcomings, lead his team to a Championship which made him “love the game again”.

Antetokounmpo is the closest next gen star who can get into the GOAT race

By age 26, Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved everything that no other NBA superstar did at that age. Not even LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

At the peak of his form, he would want to capitalize on the team he has got with Chris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as other All-Stars and win a title or two in the next 3-4 years.

If he does that, by the time he is 30, he will have a chance to get into the GOAT conversation as early as he got himself iced as one of the Greatest of all time.

