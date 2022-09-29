‘I Learned a Lot’: LIV Golf Defector Bryson DeChambeau Once Had the Highest Order of Appreciation for PGA Tour Loyalist Rory McIlroy After Losing an Event Against Him

Bryson DeChambeau is known as ‘the scientist’ of golf, due to his deep knowledge of practical skills involved in the sport. They recently emerged as an inspiration to young Golfers after gaining several pounds of muscle and changing the age old perception that Golfers are usually a bunch of middle-aged, lanky people. But despite being one of the most talented players in the golf world, DeChambeau once found Rory McIlroy’s skills on the field pretty impressive.

Bryson DeChambeau made kind statements about Rory McIlroy

The golf “hulk” holds the record for hitting the longest shots on the field in professional tournaments. But despite all his talent, he once lost a match against McIlroy. DeChambeau was playing at the Abu Dhabi Invitational alongside former World No. 3 Rory McIlroy. The Irish Professional beat DeChambeau by shooting a 70, while DeChambeau scored a 78 in the championship.

But none of it made a difference to DeChambeau’s attitude towards McIlroy. Not even his loss, even after such an amazing first round. Instead, to everyone’s surprise, DeChambeau displayed his amazing sportsmanship when he praised McIlroy for his game.

When asked about the highlight of his trip to Abu Dhabi, DeChambeau mentioned his opponent and immediately said “Playing golf with Rory [McIlroy] was incredible,” it was surprising to see DeChambeau considering his game with McIlroy as the highlight of his entire trip.

BEDMINSTER, NJ – JULY 31: Bryson DeChambeau tees off at the 16th tee during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They added, “I learned a lot [from playing with Rory]. What impressed me about him was the fact he was able to stay calm and collected, no matter the situation, and that’s something I wasn’t able to do.” His words showed how much he respected McIlroy for the talented athlete he was and also his admiration for the sport. It’s not very often that a golfer takes his loss this sportingly.

Why did DeChambeau decide to join the LIV Golf league?

The golfer has made tons of records on the PGA Tour. However, they recently joined the new Saudi circuit. Giving reasons for his decision, DeChambeau said that it was a “business decision” since LIV Golf had better financials to it. He also mentioned that LIV Golf gave him a chance to spend more time with his family. Although the PGA Tour has suspended his membership, DeChambeau still expressed his wish to play in the former tour’s events.

