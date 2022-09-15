“I know everything about Kim Kardashian”: Chris Pine Reveals He Hates Himself For Being Too Deep into Pop-Culture instead of Literature, Changes His iPhone For a Flip Phone

Kim Kardashian just got a Hollywood follower who knows everything about her. Adding to the million followers of Kim Kardashian, Chris Pine joins the list. Amidst the recent controversies of the Kardashians, Don’t Worry Darling star Chris Pine admitted he knows everything about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. As the actor believes he is too much into pop culture, he hates himself for having such knowledge. One could wonder, does he know the current Brawl that is going on in the life of Kim K?

Ahead of the release of Don’t Worry Darling, Chris Pine has been all over promoting the film. The actor also switched to iPhone and netizens started comparing him with Chris Evans. Earlier, it was Captain America actor who was in the news for showing affection towards his old iPhone 7, and this time it is Chris Pine.

Chris Pine Revealed how he turned into a pop culture Wizard after he switched to an iPhone

During a conversation with Josh Horowitz, Chris Pine revealed how he was once a book nerd and now is into pop culture. He went on to admit that he switched to an iPhone and couldn’t find time to read books. Due to his addiction to his new phone, he got to know about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The actor said,

“I used to read so many books, Josh. I was f*cking murdering these books, just 15 books in like three months. And then [iPhone] showed up, and it’s… I can tell you everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, but I can’t tell you a f*cking thing about literature. I just want to vomit. I hate myself [I have] such self-loathing about it.”

EXCLUSIVE IMPORTANT CONTENT: Chris Pine has given up his flip phone for an iPhone and now he doesn’t read and hates himself. pic.twitter.com/pl4gG9l171 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 31, 2022

Controversies around Kim Kardashian

As the Kardashians are in the headlines for s*x-tape involving Kim K and Ray J, it seems there is no end to the controversies. The Brawl seems to continue with Ray J and the internet being against Kim Kardashian.

Quite similarly, Chris Pine’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling is also surrounded by controversies. The reported reason is cited as the leading lady and the director of the movie, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, having a feud with each other.

Amidst all the controversies, Don’t Worry Darling is slated to release on 23rd September. Whereas the shenanigans of the Kardashians will be seen in the new season of The Kardashians slated to release on 22 September 2022, only on Hulu.

Source: Twitter