‘I just want to see clean football’

MADISON, Wis. — If Jim Leonard can start to get the Wisconsin Badgers playing in a way they haven’t yet this season, he would make a positive impression as the interim head coach.

Taking over for Paul Chryst — who university officials fired Sunday amid a 2-3 start to his eighth season as head coach — Leonhard wants to see his team put forth a clean performance against Northwestern at Ryan Field on Saturday. That has been a significant challenge so far for the Badgers, who’ve frequently beaten themselves with penalties, turnovers and an inability to handle adversity.

“I just want clean football,” Leonhard said. “Penalties, in all phases, we have to clean things up. We have to tighten up what we do. We have to demand these guys to be accountable for their style of play. I think we have been getting outplayed, and that’s why the last two games have ended the way they have. We’re going to out-physical you and outplay you. We’re going to see if you’re willing to sit in there for four quarters and battle.”

The Badgers have committed double-digit penalties in two games this season, most recently in a 34-10 loss to Illinois last week. Their 10 infractions amounted to 77 yards, and many of them cost the Badgers field position or gave Illinois’ offense life. Officials called them for defensive pass interference (4), offsides (2), offensive holding (2), a personal foul and a false start.

Some of the crucial penalties:

1. Pass interference is a cornerback Jay Shaw on 4th-and-1 from the UW 1-yard line. Illinois tied the game at seven one play later.

2. Offsides is defensive end Isaiah Mullens on 4th-and-1 from the UW 5-yard line. Illinois received a first down and took a 14-10 lead plays later.

3. Holding is a tight end Jack Eschenbach on 1st-and-10 from the Wisconsin 42-yard line. That penalty negated Isaac Guerendo’s 15-yard rush to the Illinois 43-yard line and set the offense back 10 yards. The Badgers punted a few plays later.

In a 17-14 loss to Washington State earlier this season, the Badgers committed 11 penalties for 106 yards. The offense accounted for most of those that day, wiping out more than a handful of significant gains.

“I wouldn’t say (we are) undisciplined. I would just say it’s just the little details,” Eschenbach said. “I think we’re this close to turning some of those drives into touchdowns. You know how the football game works. You get that one little extra step, you get a first down.”

At least some of the pass interference calls last week raised eyebrows. Shaw had two of them and clearly disagreed with the first one that led to the Illini’s first touchdown. Justin Clark and redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman had the others.

“What can I tell my guys because of situations where you’re really getting the receiver initiating contact … what can I tell my guys to do?” Leonard said. “A little bit of the answer was, ‘If it was chicken fighting, I’d never call it.’ I am like, ‘Well, you’re calling it.’ I was trying to get answers for our guys because I thought they were in positions to have success and make plays. And when you get flags in critical moments, it’s not good for your team or morale.”

The Badgers have turned the ball over at least once in their losses, including three apiece against WSU and Illinois. Quarterback Graham Mertz has more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2) over the last two games, and both of his turnovers against the Illini led to touchdowns (14 points). Guerendo’s fumble on a third-quarter kickoff yielded Illinois a field goal and a 24-10 lead.

The Badgers’ defense has forced nine turnovers on the season but only one over the last two games (John Torchio’s interception against Ohio State).

“We have to play clean football,” Leonhard said. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Unlike last year’s team, which started 1-3 before winning seven straight games, the Badgers haven’t been able to handle emotional swings. They trailed Illinois just 14-10 at halftime before allowing a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter. The Illini scored 20 unanswered points in the final 30 minutes.

The Badgers had similar issues against No. 3 Ohio State and WSU. As soon as the Buckeyes came out swinging, the Badgers had no answer and appeared shell-shocked en route to a 52-21 defeat. Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton pointed out the team’s lack of energy when it trailed WSU by three Entering the fourth quarter two weeks earlier.

Benton, Mertz, Torchio, wide receiver Chimera Dikeoutside linebacker Nick Herbig and running back Braelon Allen met with Reporters to discuss Chryst’s firing Wednesday.

“As leaders of this group, we can’t hang our heads too low,” Benton said. “We can’t be too high. We have to be consistent. I feel like that’s what we’re working on, just staying consistent and making sure every one of our teammates have the leaders to fall on when they need to.”

Now, they must find a way to play clean football and finally respond to an emotional challenge — the biggest one yet.

“I think if we perform the way that we can, we can string along down the stretch,” Dike said. “I think the biggest thing for us is that we still have jobs to do. Coach Leonhard has done a good job reiterating that.”