‘I just suck’ after bad goal vs. Canadiens

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom finished second in Vezina Trophy voting last season after leading the team to a division title with a 37-15-9 record, 2.22 goals against average, .922 save percentage and a league-best nine shutouts.

Even though he struggled in the second-round loss to the Edmonton Oilers, he was expected to be among the top goaltenders again this season.

But his confidence appears to be shot after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in which he allowed a goal 13 seconds into the game on a bad gamble. They slid way out to try to prevent Sean Monahan from reaching a loose puck, but the puck went to Juraj Slafkovsky, who scored into the open net.

“I think everyone saw what happened, and it’s not a good play,” he told reporters after the game.

Markstrom later slashed at Josh Anderson in the third period, starting a scrum that left the Flames short-handed. Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored the game-winner on the power play.

“I just suck at hockey right now,” Markstrom said.

He isn’t the only 2021-22 Vezina finalist being hard on himself this season.

“The goalie played a (expletive) game again,” last year’s winner, Igor Shesterkin, said after the New York Rangers’ 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils this week. “I’m ashamed.”

Markstrom sits with an 8-6-2 record, 2.97 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He says he knows he needs to be better.

“Work harder,” they said. “Work harder. Stop more pucks.”