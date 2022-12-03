‘I just suck’ after bad goal vs. Canadiens

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom finished second in Vezina Trophy voting last season after leading the team to a division title with a 37-15-9 record, 2.22 goals against average, .922 save percentage and a league-best nine shutouts.

Even though he struggled in the second-round loss to the Edmonton Oilers, he was expected to be among the top goaltenders again this season.

But his confidence appears to be shot after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in which he allowed a goal 13 seconds into the game on a bad gamble. They slid way out to try to prevent Sean Monahan from reaching a loose puck, but the puck went to Juraj Slafkovsky, who scored into the open net.

