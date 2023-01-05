I joined the SVA MA Curatorial Practice for Weekly Conversations With World-renowned Curators and Museum Directors
Starting this January, we are excited to host an extraordinary group of curators and directors from across the globe, speaking each week via Zoom in our Curatorial Roundtable. We are also continuing The Algorithmic Stateour series of talks focusing on the future of art in the age of AI and quantum computation.
Happy New Year from everyone here at MA Curatorial Practice!
The Algorithmic State
Hito Steyerl: “The Photo Is UNK”
Wednesday, January 18, 12pm (EST)
Artist and theorist Hito Steyerl excavates the connection between visual literacy, documentation, and the analytical capabilities of computer vision. Register for this event.
Curatorial Roundtables
Michael Connor, Co-Executive Director, Rhizome, New York
Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 9am (EST)
Fatima Bintou Rassoul SY, Curator of Programs, Raw Material Company, Dakar
Wednesday, January 18, 9am (EST)
Yolande van der Heide, Curator, Vanabbe Museum, Eindhoven
Wednesday, January 25, 5pm (EST)
Hamza Walker, Director, Laxart, Los Angeles
Wednesday, February 1, 5pm (EST)
Andrea Lissoni, Artistic Director, Haus der Kunst, Munich
Wednesday, February 8, 9am (EST)
Su Wei, independent curator and critic, Beijing
Wednesday, February 15, 9am (EST)
Ingrid Haug Erstad, Director, Bergen Assembly, Bergen
Wednesday, February 22, 9am (EST)
Nirith Nelson, Landeau Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, The Israel Museum, Jerusalem
Wednesday, March 8, 9am (EST)
Bernardo José de Souza, independent curator, Madrid
Wednesday, March 15, 9am (EST)
Marina Reyes Franco, Curator, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, San Juan
Wednesday, March 22, 5pm (EST)
Farid Rakun, artist member of ruangrupa, Jakarta
Wednesday, March 29, 9am (EST)
Paz Guevara, Curator, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin
Wednesday, April 5, 9am (EST)
Reem Shadid, Director, Beirut Art Center, Beirut
Wednesday, April 19, 9am (EST)
Inga Lāce, C-MAP Fellow, Museum of Modern Art, New York
Wednesday, April 26, 9am (EST)
For all those interested, applications are now open for Fall 2023 admission. Visit the MA Curatorial Practice website to learn more about the program and apply.