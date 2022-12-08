‘I hold no Grudge against Luiz Suarez, I would’ve done the same for my country’ — Asamoah Gyan speaks on handball incident at 2010 World Cup

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has said that there is no bad blood between him and Luis Suarez over the handball incident at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

More than a decade on, the Ghana Legend admitted he would have done exactly the same as the Uruguay striker had the roles been reversed.

In South Africa, Suarez deliberately saved a shot with his hands to prevent a certain goal that would have sent Ghana to the semi-finals at the South American’s expense.

He was sent off and a penalty was awarded. Gyan stepped up and missed the spot-kick and the match went to extra-time and penalties

The former Sunderland striker scored in the shootout, but Uruguay won and went through to the last four of the World Cup.

Reflecting on what happened, Gyan told talkSPORT before the 2022 edition began: “I’m a football player and I do understand the game. Back home, everybody who watched the game, they dislike him.

“I always say if I were Suarez I would have done the same thing to save my country. He’s a Hero there.

“Although people see him as a cheat, he did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.

“People do hate him, but I’m in the game as well. He did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.

“It has been [more than] 10 years now and it still sticks in my mind. It is a pain that I have to live with.”

Gyan had scored three goals in the tournament up to that point, with two of them penalties, so when he stepped up in the dying moments of that quarter-final he was full of confidence.

They said: “I was the first penalty taker in the team at that time. Any penalty, I was responsible for.

“Before that game, against Serbia, I scored 1-0 through a penalty. Second game against Australia a penalty.

“Third game I didn’t score and then I scored against the USA. I had all the confidence in the world.

“Going in, there wasn’t any pressure at all. What I was surprised at was my penalty going that high. Normally my penalty doesn’t go that high.”