“I Hit a Couple of Shots That Came Pure off the Club’s Face” Childhood Episode That Led Kelly Slater to Develop A Golf Addiction

Kelly Slater has always been in the limelight for his miraculous performances in surfing. The world has acknowledged him as one of the best in the sport. However, Slater has an affection for golf as well.

Slater has always had a passion for golf, and the gentleman’s game has always welcomed him. His accuracy on the grass has been recognized by several golf media outlets. But Slater struggled with understanding the dynamics of the sport in the initial years.

Initial years of Kelly Slater with golf

Kelly Slater has been playing since the age of 23. However, the initial years of playing golf were not great for Kelly Slater. In an interview with Lona Stephen, Slater described his struggles with understanding golf. As a result, he wasn’t much inclined towards the sport in the beginning. They said “I played a few times as a kid but didn’t love golf.”

They explained how they struggled with the techniques of swinging. The mechanics of the swing didn’t speak to him. It seems like the complicated techniques and rules were taking away his interest.

However, his affection for golf developed gradually while playing with his childhood friends. They used to play games in Florida. They said, “I would go to my teenage friends and play this course called the Sam Snead par 3 courses“.

How Kelly developed an interest in golf

Kelly Slater didn’t love golf, as he could not understand the technicality of the sport. However, his liking intensified when one day Kelly got two near-perfect hits. They said“I hit a couple of shots that kind of came pure off the club’s face”. It gave him the confidence that he could hit good strikes. “I played the next day, and I bought a set of Clubs within a week and then I was hooked,they admitted.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 01: Kelly Slater is pictured during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns, on October 01, 2022, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Kelly has spent years improving his technique, understanding the principles, and sharpening them until they are as sharp as a sword. He has developed a collection of clubs over that time that is specifically suited to his playing. The Champion surfer plays golf with some of the best in the sport. His game with former president Barack Obama made great headlines back then.

