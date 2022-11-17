I Haven’t Talked To Anybody’ – Xander Schauffele On LIV Golf Links

Xander Schauffele has shut down the rumors that he and fellow PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay are considering a shock switch to LIV Golf while appearing on the No Laying Up podcast.

As the inaugural season of the Saudi-backed series ended in October, thoughts immediately turned to who would be added to the roster ahead of next year. CEO Greg Norman claimed he wanted seven new recruits, with Schauffele and Cantlay linked with a move according to the Guardian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button