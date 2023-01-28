‘I Have to Go Find Him’: Annika Sorenstam Once Put Light on the Hardships of Raising Her ‘Golf Nut’ Son

Annika Sorenstam has been one of the most renowned golf personalities of all time. The LPGA Tour star has made tons of records on the field during her prime years. However, she quit professional golf back at the end of the 2008 season. But now, her son William McGee is going after making a career in the sport. And she once talked about everything she has to face to raise the golf enthusiast!

Annika Sorenstam shared what she goes through while raising her golf enthusiast son

In an interview with Matt Adams, Annika Sorenstam talked about how her son has a great interest in the sport. The kid is so crazy about the game that the first thing he does when he comes back from school, he plays a few rounds!

December 17, 2022, Orlando, Florida, USA: Annika Sorenstam L hugs her son Will McGee on the 18th green after the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlancdo USA – ZUMAw109 20221217_zap_w109_035 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

When asked if her kids were into other sports as well, Sorenstam replied, “We’ve kinda slowed down on all the other sports.” She added, “He’s a golf nut. I pick him up at school, he heads straight to the range, he meets his Buddies over there, they practice and then they play”.

Sorenstam also explained how technology has been helping her easily find Will whenever he plays in the dark. “It gets dark, I have to go find him. Luckily he has a cellphone, I can do the ‘iPhone Find’. I find him on the seventh hole, I go and pick him up!”

Sorenstam has been helping her son with golf. And it gave her the confidence to step back on the field. She once gave all the credit to her son to motivate her enough to make a massive comeback. “They love to be out there every day. He’s my practice partner,” she said. I think he’s the one that’s really pushed me for the last year and a half because he’s so into it…”

Talking about her daughter Ava, Sorenstam said she was busy in school and was soon going to be a teenager. “There is just never enough time…I’ve been a believer in trying different sports… it’s really difficult to manage all of them.” And that has brought the golf Legend to the point that she is ready to support her kids in anything they want to do!

