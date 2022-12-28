‘I Hate the Fame’- British and Arsenal Soccer Star Leah Williamson Opens Up on Being Under Constant Spotlight

Being a world-famous soccer player also comes with a lot of responsibilities. Famous personalities need to take care of every small action. Every fan will always take a keen interest in their favorite player’s personal life.

The question is whether these famous personalities can justify their rich sense of livelihood appropriately. Many famous sports players do not like being famous. One such case is England Women’s National team captain, Leah Williamson.

In a recent interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Williamson spoke about the reason why she doesn’t like being famous.

What did Leah Williamson say?

2022 was a brilliant year for England’s Lionesses. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the Women’s EURO Final. This Trophy was England’s first major tournament win since 1966. The famous win received fame and recognition from all over the world.

But fame comes in two parts, doesn’t it? Every human being is naturally wired to like something only up to a certain point. Fame, in the beginning, is a good thing to have, but after some time people tend to try to enter one’s personal space.

In a conversation with Women’s Health Magazine, Williamson said, “I hate the fame and that side of it. I hate that to get from my car to you in the quickest time I need to put a cap on. But when you become a professional Women’s footballer, like, that is your role, it’s a joint responsibility”.

She continued, “If you’re not prepared to [be famous] you’re doing a disservice to the game and all those women who had to pretend to be boys to be able to play. I understand that I stand on the shoulders of those people”.

Williamson also mentioned that she is now fine with the way things are. However, she said that she’s not afraid of making new friends. The only difference now will be that they will not hold her accountable because these are unknown people.

Mario Balotelli – The perfect example of fame gone wrong

Mario Balotelli is the perfect example of fame going wrong. The Italian striker was a fairly decent player. The only problem with Balotelli was his antics. At that time, he was playing for the English Premier League team, Manchester City.

Balotelli had severe disciplinary issues. And the British media never failed to pick on any of them. Tired of always being in the headlines for the wrong reasons, Balotelli decided that it was time to prove a point, because he wasn’t always the bad one.

In their next game against Manchester United, Mario Balotelli scored a goal and shockingly lifted his shirt up. The Italian striker was wearing another shirt inside that said, ‘Why Always Me’.

Being famous could sometimes turn out to be a double-edged sword. The simple reason is that there will always be eyes on you, no matter where you try to hide. Would you ever want to be famous in your life? Let us know in the comments below.