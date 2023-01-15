“I had never seen basketball played at that level” – Tyson Chandler recalls playing with a prime Dirk Nowitzki – Basketball Network

Dirk Nowitzki & Tyson Chandler © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Long-time NBA Center Tyson Chandler was lucky enough to witness one of the greatest individual seasons in NBA history from Dirk Nowitzki and recently shared what that experience was like.

Dirk’s Incredible run

The duo formed an integral part of the famous 2011 Dallas Mavericks championship, who, against all odds, surged to the NBA title against the supremely talented Miami Heat, who boasted a big three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Chandler recently made an appearance on the “Knuckleheads Podcast”and spoke about how special Nowitzki was in his prime.

“The run that Dirk had I mean watching it was unbelievable. I mean I had never seen basketball played at that level. Anytime we needed a bucket he got a bucket. They hit every big shot, they carried us.

I remember me and D Steve it was before the Oklahoma series and it’s the Western Conference Finals. We were sitting on the table and Dirk was out there shooting and we just looked at each other and it’s like we just got to get him there, like we just gotta get him there, he’s going to give us a ring, we have to get him there. And that’s how he felt because he was like a man on a mission. I hadn’t seen anything like that up to that point,” they said.

He was Unstoppable

It’s undeniable Nowitzki’s run in 2011 was arguably the greatest individual run in league history. The German international averaged 27.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in the Playoffs and 26 points and 9 rebounds in the Finals.

The seven-footer was unplayable, and his performances were even more impressive considering the competition he powered through en route to the title.

The Mavs dismantled the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant, in the second round. After that, they took care of a young and rising Oklahoma City Thunder team with a roster that included Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden before Downing the Heat in 6 games on the biggest stage.

Etched in history

Chandler not only played a vital role as a defensive anchor for the Mavs but also had a front-row seat to the greatness of Dirk.

To this day, it remains one of the most memorable championships in league history and was predominantly why Nowitzki retired as the most significant international player of all time in many people’s eyes.