“I Gotta Be On The Floor With Bronny” – LeBron Reiterates His One Remaining Goal Is To Play With His Son In The NBA

We’ve heard this type of talk from LeBron James before, but now we’re getting to the point where the reality of it is beginning to come into focus. According to 247Sports, Bronny James is a 4-star recruit and the 40th-ranked prospect nationally, with offers from Ohio State, Memphis and USC as he enters his senior season of high school basketball.

So while Bronny isn’t exactly a blue-chip, surefire first-round pick in the NBA, he has a couple years to improve his game, boost his stock and then hopefully make a one-and-done leap to the pros before Father Time catches up to his legendary dad.

There’s no doubt some wishful thinking and manifesting going on here by LeBron. However, I think he’s going to pull this off no matter what it takes. I’m fully invested in LBJ’s pursuit of the all-time scoring record and in whether he can drag a perpetually hobbled Anthony Davis and undermanned Lakers Squad to a decent playoff run in his age-38 season. The fact that those are even possibilities in LeBron’s second decade in the Association shows you he has plenty left in the tank for when Bronny pulls up.

Just look at the old man last night, aging like all the fine wine he imbibes in.

Somewhat fitting that there’s been a big hullabaloo around Hollywood lately about “nepo babies” among high-profile actors. I’m sure that many folks will decry Bronny getting an NBA opportunity even if he’s an end of the bench type of guy. THEN AGAIN, it’d also set the stage for one of the most fascinating subplots in Hardwood history.