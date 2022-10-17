Australia’s Cameron Smith has been under a lot of pressure since arriving at LIV Golf. Some believe he made a big mistake, but Smith is confident in his decisions. The Australian believes in reconciliation on the golf scene.

“[Reconciliation] is definitely the way it’s gone in other sports,Smith told AAP. “But it seems like this is going to be different, for some reason. I feel like golf is owned by a group of people and that it’s going to be hard to get it across the line.”

This young golfer believes that the PGA Tour and others are afraid of LIV Golf and what they will do. “Yeah, I think that’s probably the right way to put it. But I don’t see how it benefits professional golf to have a league of players like us …

who aren’t getting world ranking points,” Smith said. “It’s very Bizarre and doesn’t offer a lot of credit to the ranking system if the best players in the world aren’t getting points.”

LIV Golf and Cameron Smith: I’m far from the smartest

LIV Golf leaders have indicated many times that their goal is to improve golf and create a competition that will dominate in the coming years.

Smith is also of the same opinion. “I’m definitely not a politician and I’m far from the smartest guy on LIV league … but I guess it (criticism of playing in Saudi Arabia) is a little bit ironic. We’re here trying to grow the game of golf, create different pathways for a lot of different guys.

I think it’s a bit unfair to say there’s only one or two Tours that you can make a career on. [LIV Golf] is just a different thing. As time goes on it’ll be perceived in a different way and we can move and start playing golf.” The feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour continues. Both sides want dominance.