‘I expect’ to be back in 2023

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh publicly addressed the reports of his potential return to the NFL in a statement on Thursday.

The top Wolverine doubled down on his message in December when first asked about his future plans, saying he expects to be back as Coach next season — though that was prefaced with the statement, “no one knows what the future holds.”

“I am aware of the Rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh’s statement read. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary Coach Bo Schembechler said … ‘Those Who Stay Will be Champions.’ “

