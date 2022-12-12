“I Don’t Want to Be Wrestler”: $70 Million NBA Star Demands Dwayne Johnson’s Pay

It’s quite evident that wrestling is one popular athletic sport and a way of entertainment for all of us. There are several well-known rosters that offer a great source of entertainment, combined with wrestling.

It not only caters to the public but also helps to enhance the fame of a wrestler. There are plenty of examples reflecting on it.

Therefore, with the same opinion, the NBA player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, presented his idea of ​​Pursuing wrestling with a condition related to Dwayne Johnson.

In one of his recent interviews, the 28-year-old basketball player has given some hints about his participation in the renowned wrestling rosters. However, it has some conditions attached to it.

When asked about his thoughts on joining WWE or AEW, the Greek Freak gave out an interesting opinion. His statement revealed his love for wrestling and admiration for big wrestlers like The Rock.

NBA beast spoke of being a Wrestler only if the pay is like Dwayne Johnson

In his fabulous career, Antetokounmpo has carved his name on many prestigious titles. Some of them are the NBA championship, multiple league MVPs, and Finals MVP.

But still, it looks like the athlete is not completely satisfied. His hunger for establishing more victories might take him to another fascinating sport.

Even the fans will love to watch the best NBA player on the planet with a godly physique inside the squared circle. However, it entirely depends on Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks Wears street clothes before the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The speculation of his interest in joining professional wrestling escalated after his one interview. In which he said, “Possibly… Be like what, like “The Rock?” S**t if I make as much money as “The Rock” makes, for sure. Man, I don’t know. I don’t want to be a wrestler. That’s not my thing, but you never know.”

After expressing his thoughts, he also added the names of some great athletes who have also been a part of the wrestling world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s love for wrestling

Reflecting on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s popularity, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to be a celebrated face of wrestling in no time. There’s no doubt that the NBA player is a massive fan of WWE and even follows the roster closely.

It wasn’t his first time talking about WWE or wrestling in general. On one of his visits to Monday Night RAW, he was asked to think of a ring name for himself.

To which he suggested “Greek Freak” as his ring name. Besides that, he has also shown his admiration for John Cena’s finishing move.

It will be interesting to witness an NBA beast in the wrestling ring whenever it happens.

