‘I don’t see any limits’ – Kroos believes ‘complete’ Real Madrid teammate Valverde can become one of the world’s best

Real Madrid star Toni Kross has predicted big things in the future from midfield partner Fede Valverde.

Madrid are top of La Liga

Valverde is playing brilliantly

Has earned rave reviews from Kroos

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan has scored in his last three La Liga games and was sorely missed this week as Madrid lost to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Amid his growing importance to the team, Kroos has hyped up Valverde’s potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: The German told Marca: “If he continues like this I don’t see any limits. He is very, very complete. If he doesn’t see a solution with the ball at some point then he takes it on and goes straight to the opponent’s goal. I’m a big fan of Valverde.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a World Cup winner, Kroos has certainly seen it all and so his praise shouldn’t be taken lightly. After providing an assist in the Champions League final last season for Vinicius Junior, Valverde has found a new level of attacking consistency this term, with seven goals and two assists in 16 outings.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE? A minor injury kept the midfielder from featuring midweek so he could return when Madrid play Girona at home this Sunday, as they aim to maintain their three-point lead at the top of La Liga.