‘I Don’t Play Golf for Money’: Bryson DeChambeau, Who Signed a $125M+ Contract With LIV Golf, Once Revealed the Real Reason Why He Plays the Sport

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the longest hitters in the world of golf. The athlete has worked hard to figure out the best techniques for hitting the ball. DeChambeau is considered a man of his word. However, his recent statements about joining the LIV Golf league are far different from what he said earlier.

Why does Bryson DeChambeau play golf?

DeChambeau was in the news for a long time after he joined the LIV Golf league and put his entire PGA Legacy at stake. The golfer had called it a “business decision” and said that LIV Golf had better finances. Most players joined the league for their better financial livelihoods ahead. But not many players said it upfront like DeChambeau.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 16, 2022 Bryson DeChambeau of the US tees off on the 2nd during the third round REUTERS/Phil Noble

But the golfer’s statements about the reason for switching leagues are far different from why he said he played golf in the first place. There was a time when DeChambeau won the Northern Trust Open before turning 25. The golfer was often considered an outcast by his fellow players. However, they didn’t bother much about what people thought about him.

Everyone knew that golf was a high-paying sport. However, DeChambeau’s motivation for playing the sport was never the money. “I don’t play golf for money,” they said.

“I play golf to execute that shot, the beautiful shot that everybody adores. That’s why I think we all play golf.”

DeChambeau often talks about the techniques and the science he puts in his game. And maybe that is why he is so accurate with his shots on the field.

What did DeChambeau say about the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf?

After setting foot in the LIV Golf fraternity, the golfer expressed his wish to play again in PGA Tour matches. But according to Jay Monahan’s statements, no LIV Golf players were allowed to play in the former tour. Moreover, their PGA Tour license was also suspended by Monahan.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 17, 2022, Bryson DeChambeau of the US on the 3rd during the final round REUTERS/Phil Noble

However, DeChambeau seemed to disagree with the decision and said that it was unfair not to let the Golfers participate. They said that just because one league is better than the other, doesn’t mean that the players should be stopped from participating in either of them.

