“I Don’t Like Soccer”: Hundreds of Americans Join Popular TV Face in Badmouthing World’s Biggest Sport

The soccer vs football debate is not new. Many fans in the US prefer American football over soccer despite being the most famous sport worldwide. American football is not behind if we consider the net worths of teams and athletes. After the scintillating World Cup final, the Fox news Reporter who hosts ‘The Truth with Lisa Boothe’ recently tweeted reigniting the soccer-football debate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The debate took center stage when England clashed with USMNT in a group game. European countries refer to the game as football instead of soccer, although the word originated in England. US fans associate the NFL with the word football and is one of the most popular sports in the country. The tweet from the Reporter drew reactions from the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

US fans react to the tweet from the US Reporter

The tweet from the Reporter read, “Probably not the best timing, but I don’t like soccer.” As she said, it wasn’t the right time as soccer fans are still celebrating one of the best Finals of the World Cup. Not only football fans but soccer fans were quick to respond.

Many fans were on the same page as Boothe. They find the game weird, as one fan pointed out, they interrupted the game for penalties. Another fan was not happy as the game depends on who scores more penalties.

One fan labeled it as ‘kickball’ while others said the sport is overrated.

Although, true soccer fans were not behind and entered the debate on the tweet. They feel the game is far more interesting than American football. Some pointed out that it can be played with anyone, anywhere in the world.

It’s clear from the reactions, most fans made it a soccer-football debate. American football can’t match the popularity that soccer has gained worldwide, but when it comes to the money involved, NFL teams are not behind. They dominate the most valuable top 50 list.

Comparing club soccer with the NFL

As per Forbes, despite being a less popular sport than soccer, NFL teams dominated the top 50 list. A total of 30 teams made it to the top 50 list. Dallas Cowboys is the top team with a net worth of $8 billion. New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams round up the top three.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When it comes to soccer teams, only Real Madrid (12) valued at $5.1 billion and FC Barcelona (15) valued at $5 billion make it to the top 20. Overall, 8 teams made the top 50 compared to 30 from the NFL.

The NFL has six in the top ten, and thirteen teams in the top 20. The major reason behind the NFL’s dominance is the biggest media rights deal in any sports history, which is around $112 billion and runs to 2032.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Power Couple David Beckham vs Victoria Beckham Net Worth Comparison

Although, as a sport, soccer is way more worthy than American football. Let us know your favorite sports between Association Football and American Football in the comments below.