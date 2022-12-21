“I Don’t Like Soccer”: Hundreds of Americans Join Popular TV Face in Badmouthing World’s Biggest Sport
The soccer vs football debate is not new. Many fans in the US prefer American football over soccer despite being the most famous sport worldwide. American football is not behind if we consider the net worths of teams and athletes. After the scintillating World Cup final, the Fox news Reporter who hosts ‘The Truth with Lisa Boothe’ recently tweeted reigniting the soccer-football debate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The debate took center stage when England clashed with USMNT in a group game. European countries refer to the game as football instead of soccer, although the word originated in England. US fans associate the NFL with the word football and is one of the most popular sports in the country. The tweet from the Reporter drew reactions from the fans.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
US fans react to the tweet from the US Reporter
The tweet from the Reporter read, “Probably not the best timing, but I don’t like soccer.” As she said, it wasn’t the right time as soccer fans are still celebrating one of the best Finals of the World Cup. Not only football fans but soccer fans were quick to respond.
Many fans were on the same page as Boothe. They find the game weird, as one fan pointed out, they interrupted the game for penalties. Another fan was not happy as the game depends on who scores more penalties.
I’m with you. They interrupted a football game to watch one guy kick a ball with only one guy trying to stop the ball ?????
— SharonL (@SharonLerner11) December 19, 2022
We too. They tied it up & instead of playing OT, they have penalty kicks. All that effort the whole game, then it’s dependent upon who kicks more penalty kicks. Not my sport
— Rick Knobloch (@bonbon69rk) December 19, 2022
One fan labeled it as ‘kickball’ while others said the sport is overrated.
Although, true soccer fans were not behind and entered the debate on the tweet. They feel the game is far more interesting than American football. Some pointed out that it can be played with anyone, anywhere in the world.
It is for most Americans. But Soccer is 90+ minutes of uninterrupted ball movement and the only sport you can play, anyone in the world will know. NFL is 18 minutes of play and 75 minutes of coaches, players, and referees standing around pointing and dancing around.👎🏼
— ChavezChavez (@ruredyhiphop) December 19, 2022
Soccer fan here. I like NFL but the average game has 11 minutes of live action in 3 hours and a lot of that is boring. Compare that to 90 minutes of live action soccer game. No commercials, 5 subs, minimal rules – best sport in the history of the world.
— Ryan Bowman (@WebEminence) December 19, 2022
All good, sometimes a certain sport just doesn’t appeal to you. Soccer is definitely my favorite, but I’m also a huge football fan and love going to live hockey matches. I’ve tried really hard to get into baseball but just never have been able to,
— Johnny (@JasiekUtah) December 19, 2022
It’s clear from the reactions, most fans made it a soccer-football debate. American football can’t match the popularity that soccer has gained worldwide, but when it comes to the money involved, NFL teams are not behind. They dominate the most valuable top 50 list.
Comparing club soccer with the NFL
As per Forbes, despite being a less popular sport than soccer, NFL teams dominated the top 50 list. A total of 30 teams made it to the top 50 list. Dallas Cowboys is the top team with a net worth of $8 billion. New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams round up the top three.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
When it comes to soccer teams, only Real Madrid (12) valued at $5.1 billion and FC Barcelona (15) valued at $5 billion make it to the top 20. Overall, 8 teams made the top 50 compared to 30 from the NFL.
The NFL has six in the top ten, and thirteen teams in the top 20. The major reason behind the NFL’s dominance is the biggest media rights deal in any sports history, which is around $112 billion and runs to 2032.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Watch This Story: Power Couple David Beckham vs Victoria Beckham Net Worth Comparison
Although, as a sport, soccer is way more worthy than American football. Let us know your favorite sports between Association Football and American Football in the comments below.