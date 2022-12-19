The wild, unbelievable finish to the Raiders’ 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday requires an explanation.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s decision to lateral the ball to a teammate took what was a surprisingly positive gain and turned it into complete chaos.

Reacting instinctively, Jakobi Meyers received the lateral, then backtracked in search of a new target. They found one in quarterback Mac Jones near midfield, but didn’t see the man wearing No. 55 in silver and black.

“I thought I saw Mac open,” Meyers said, via MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “I didn’t see Chandler Jones at the time. I just thought he was open, tried to get to him and let him try to make a play with it, but the score was tied so I should’ve just gone down.”

Jones took Meyers’ lateral and rambled 48 yards for the game-winning score.

Meyers includes an important detail in his response: The score was tied. That means at least he knew the Patriots didn’t need a touchdown at all costs. Whether Stevenson knew remains to be determined. But as Meyers admitted, he should’ve just accepted being tackled, sending the game to overtime.

Instead, Jones intercepted the backward pass, stiff-armed Mac Jones into the Allegiant Stadium turf and raced in the opposite direction for a walk-off touchdown.

Jones, a quarterback, accepted blame for the outcome of the play — even if he didn’t acknowledge the fact most quarterbacks aren’t tackling hulking edge rushers.

“I’ve got to tackle the guy,” Jones said. “It’s on me, and it’s my fault. … I’ve got to tackle the guy, and we play for overtime.”

Chandler Jones’ head coach, Josh McDaniels, was very relieved to see his former quarterback (from his time spent as New England’s Offensive coordinator) fail to bring down his current edge rusher.

“Don’t get tackled by the quarterback — literally I just was thinking,” McDaniels said. “Once Rhamondre pitched the ball to Jakobi, I figured they’d probably just tackle whoever had it, and that would be it and we’d go to overtime.

“When he lateraled the ball … it didn’t seem like a lateral play to me when they handed the ball off to the back. When they handed it to the back, I thought OK tackle him, go to overtime. And then when I saw the ball up in the air and saw Chandler [Jones] Underneath it, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, we might have a chance at this.’ And when they caught it, I saw Mac [Jones] was back there and just hoping that he could avoid whatever effort that Mac had to tackle him, hope he had enough juice left in his body to get to the end zone.”

Jones had enough juice, lifting the Raiders to the most unlikely of victories. Unsurprisingly, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick had little to say on the matter, repeating the same phrase: “Made a mistake on the play.”