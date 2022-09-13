“I Did Pretty Much Everything MJ Did”: LeBron James Emulated the NBA GOAT to Perfection But Admitted He Could Never Become Him

The debate over who is the best, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, has split the internet in half. LeBron is one of the greatest basketball icons of this generation. The 37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar appears to have no plans to slow down anytime soon. He has already made his place in the GOAT conversation. However, it’s unfair to talk about the GOAT without including Michael Jordon. In fact, LeBron James himself acknowledges MJ’s impact on his illustrious career.

After the retirement of Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan, the world was looking for a player to match the Legacy he left. Back in 2003, King James made his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fast forward to two decades later and LeBron appears to be the top contender to contest Jordan’s legacy, with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant trailing behind.

LeBron James is Michael Jordan as his Idol

LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, while Michael Jordan made his NBA debut on October 26, 1984. James grew up watching the Legend dominate the court. The Lakers Legend has been seen numerous times talking about his idol.

A while ago, in the Motivational Speech podcast, a part of James’s interview can be heard where he speaks about Michael Jordan. LeBron admitted, “I fell in love with the game because of Mike.”

“I did pretty much everything that MJ did,” they added. As James grew up, he saw the Legend play like the God of the game, and he believed that he could never be Mike. In other words, the four-time NBA Champion is more interested in creating his own legacy, rather than emulating his childhood idol.

The debate on the greatest player of all time will never end. The world is waiting for James to beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s high score record in the upcoming season.

Jordan is Jordan and LeBron is LeBron

LeBron said that when his name is compared to the names of all-time greats, it makes him say “wow.” In terms of statistics, LeBron has surpassed the Legend in many aspects, but when it comes to other aspects of the game, the internet has its own thoughts.

LeBron James is almost flawless as a basketball sensation. His strength, agility, and height combine to make him a full-fledged Powerhouse on the court. When Jordan enters the court, the heat can be felt all around the arena. It’s amazing how he controls the game.

Each generation enjoys its legends. A record is made to be broken and that is how the Legacy passes are. Do tell us your thoughts in the comment section.