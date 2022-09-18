‘I Can’t Wrap My Head’: Golf World Goes Berserk Over Tony Finau’s ‘Silly’ Achievement

The golf world is seeing tons of surprises every day. Since the day LIV Golf came into existence, there has been a huge difference in the performances of several players. And after the recent performance of Tony Finau, fans are in disbelief and varied reactions have flooded social media.

Finau is one of the few players who are still loyal to the PGA Tour. The golfer has been in the news after his name was rumored to join the new league. However, it was later confirmed that he had no intentions of leaving the PGA Tour anytime soon. His fans have always loved him, and they recently showered immense love on the player.

Fans react to Tony Finau’s performance

In a recent match, Tony Finau shot a beautiful 60 and fans are loving it. A tweet by a golf page displays a video of the golfer playing amazing shots. It is captioned, “It’s safe to say Big Tone is IN GREAT FORM ahead of the President’s Cup”.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 11, 2021, Tony Finau of the US hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans are giving all kinds of reactions to the tweet and are loving Finau’s performance. Some said that it is hard to imagine for a player to play this well all the time.

While others simply congratulated the player for his commendable performance. They also loved the fact that Finau chose to stick with the PGA Tour over LIV Golf’s lucrative offers.

Some of the fans had even higher expectations from the player and said he could have still scored better.

And others said that the score was too easy, that even the fans could compete with the golfer.

Finau chose the PGA Tour over LIV Golf

Like other PGA Tour loyalists, Tony Finau has also proven to be a strong member of the pact. The golfer chose to stay on the PGA tour despite having an opportunity to join LIV Golf. Talking about the PGA Tour, they said, “I say it all the time: A week on the PGA Tour can change your life”. And after his recent performance, his words have been proven to be true in front of the world.

