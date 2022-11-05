I can’t believe you’re not more incredulous – Michael Stewart open-mouthed at Celtic-Dundee Utd Var handball penalty

MICHAEL STEWART has slammed the officials on the pitch and in the Var Booth who combined to award a controversial penalty against Celtic at Parkhead.

Steven Fletcher swept in the spot kick after David Dickinson penalized Alexandro Bernabei for handball.

2 Michael Stewart couldn’t believe the decision against Bernabeu Credit: Alamy

2 It’s hard to see what Bernabei could have done

And BBC pundit Stewart felt it was an incredibly harsh award, considering the Argentinian’s back was turned and had been totally unaware when Fletcher’s header from a Scott McMann cross Struck his arm.

The arm was away from his body – but he was out of control having gone up and missed the original header, but referee Dickinson gave the award after taking a look pitchside.

Stewart told BBC Sportsound: “I can’t believe you guys in the studio are no more incredulous about that handball at Celtic Park.

“I’ve just seen that and that is absolutely horrible from the officials.

“How can you give a penalty against Bernabei for that?”

“Clueless. That’s horrible.”

After pointing out that one member of their team had been in touch claiming it WAS a penalty, his fellow pundit Leeann Crichton added: “What is strange abut it is that he deems it deliberate, unless it is denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity, which I I’m not sure it was.”

Stewart said: “Here is the thing, with the handball law, if you’re arm is outstretched like that as a consequence of your body movement, it is not a handball.

“That is not a handball, it is incredible.”

The official handball rules on IFAB read: “For the purposes of determining handball offenses, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

“Not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offense.

“It is an offense if a player –

“*Deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball.

“*Touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger.

“A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by the players body movement for that specific situation.

“By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalized.”

