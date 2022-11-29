‘I Came Home Crying’: Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Once Revealed How She Almost Ruined Her Biggest-Ever Photoshoot

Golf sensation, Paige Spiranac, with over 3.7 million followers online, had a complicated relationship. Well, it wasn’t with her partner or her family. It might come as a shock, but she has had a tough time with her hair and how they look. And the complex relationship with her hair almost ruined the most extensive photoshoot of her career. She shared the details in her podcast in May this year.

Spiranac bid goodbye to professional golf in December 2016; since then, she has been ruling the internet. Her educational golf videos are popular among young golfers as they learn a lot. Spiranac’s podcast, ‘Playing a Round With Paige Renee,’ has over 2.8k listeners who love to hear her talk. She shares all her personal and professional experiences on the podcast. Sometimes, they are hilarious and occasionally shocking. But the hair incident might give you some giggles.

What did Paige Spiranac do to her hair?

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot was the most extensive photoshoot of her career. Spiranac wanted to spice things up in her looks, so she got some bangs. Maybe that was her mistake, that the former golfer didn’t go to a professional. Just two weeks before the shoot, she tried her hand at getting bangs. And according to her, it was a disaster.

Spiranac came home crying, and her mother was shocked. “I came home crying. She was like, ‘What did you do?’ The sexiest golfer wanted to try Hailey Bieber’s look. She wanted to get the bangs back, so she tried to do it herself. However, it did not turn out to be as good as she wanted it to be. But we cannot deny that she was gorgeous in the photoshoot. The internet golf queen can pull off anything, even nasty bangs.

Spiranac’s haircut was a disaster because she did not measure the cut correctly. Actually, she cut her bangs with her eyebrows up. And when she brought them back to their normal position, they were very short. “It looked like ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ said Spiranac. And it wasn’t just her criticizing the new look, but her mother too. Even though the golf beauty had a very supportive and vivacious mother, it disappointed even her mother.

Did Spiranac not learn her lesson?

The fans of the second most influential woman in golf might not know this, but bangs going wrong for her was not the first time. She repeated the same mistake twice in her sophomore year.

Spiranac had a terrible breakup, and she was significantly hurt. As a result, she locked herself in her room and cut her hair into bangs. Her roommate kept screaming and asked the former pro not to do it. She didn’t pay any heed, so she had to clip her hair back all that semester.

That wasn’t it. When the charming golf beauty suffered her subsequent breakup, she again locked herself in the room. She dyed her hair black with bangs again. Her roommates kept urging her not to go forward with her plan. However, she didn’t listen to them and ended up with a weird look.

How do you like Spiranac? With bangs or without bangs? Let us know in the comments below.